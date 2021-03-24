“Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. Point out anything in me that offends you, and lead me along the path of everlasting life” (Psalm 139:23-24, New Living Translation).
Well, I did it again. Another humbling experience.
“Hey, Gene, do you realize you have on two different shoes?” my friend asked.
“Uh, I didn’t. I certainly didn’t do it on purpose.”
We laughed about my two mismatched black shoes. (At least they were the same color). I went ahead and made two more shopping stops. I figured not too many people would recognize me with a mask on.
I remember reading about a lady who forgot to change shoes and ended up at church wearing house shoes.
“What did you do?” someone asked.
“Well, when it was time to go down front for communion, I limped,” she answered.
The joy of the Lord is our strength. See Nehemiah 8:10. So, the Lord searched me, revealed to me I haven’t been joyful enough lately, and it offends him.
Time to study Philippians. There I will learn much about living a joy-filled life in God.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
