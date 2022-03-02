“Whenever my busy thoughts were out of control, the soothing comfort of your presence calmed me down and overwhelmed me with delight” (Psalm 94:19, The Passion Translation). “For you are my true tower of strength, my safe place, my hideout, and my true shelter” (Psalm 94:23, TPT).
I’ve been studying “The Purpose Driven Life” by Rick Warren. I asked God, “What is my purpose for now.” He gave me a list. The first on the list was taking care of husband Bob who is suffering from dementia.
This is a challenging assignment. About the time I figure out how to handle one behavior, another develops. At a large Christian gathering this week, Bob shouted out a totally inappropriate remark at a totally inappropriate time. Later at home, I tried to talk to Bob about his behavior. The arguing commenced.
I took off and drove the bypass, one of my stress reliever activities, leaving Bob alone—something I’m not supposed to do. I thought about him at home, no phone – he can’t use it by himself anymore – no car, and his total reliance on me. There are eye drops, ear drops, inhalers, hearing aids preparation, frequent VA medical trips, chiropractor appointments – he can’t do these things on his own. So, I calmed down and went home. He was all apologies.
Sometimes he’s “normal,” sometimes he’s not. The unexpected can happen at any time. I must diligently watch him at restaurants. I have to be sure he goes to the right restroom. He wants to walk around talking to people, whether he knows them or not, and is oblivious to the hustling of busy waiters and waitresses, or the inability of people trying to eat while he’s talking.
So, now public excursions will be avoided. Drive through and take-home meals will do.
Church for now will be our major outing. My church family understands and is supportive of us both.
Everywhere I go, I run into people who are or have dwelt with family and friends who have dementia or Alzheimer’s. This week, a friend’s father died of Alzheimer’s. Two understandings I’ve heard. Their brain shrinks; therefore, they can’t think like they used to. And it’s much like mentally aging in reverse. I think Bob considers me his mother. There are no medications that really help.
I recently considered discontinuing this column. I don’t want to appear I’m on a pity party, though at times I am. I’ve always shared with you my ups and downs. I pray this column helps some of you deal with your personal challenges.
I will delight myself in the Lord and seek him in all things. As I watch the world happenings, I remind myself how blessed we are. And I can spend my “more at home” time praying.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
