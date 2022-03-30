Believer's Arena 3-31-22: Life without Bob would be lonlier without God

I don’t know where to start. Husband Bob is in a memory care center. I have visited him once and plan to visit once a week. He’s a little too far away for me to go more often than that.
He is begging me to take him home. He has met a friend who has a cell phone. I’m getting desperate calls. It’s breaking my heart. I can’t bring him home. He is in one of the best facilities in the state. But it’s not home.
This week a dear friend of mine, Roberta Sweem, went to Heaven. When I heard, I cried until I reminded myself, she’s in a much better place. She and I went on a mission trip to India years ago. Wow, what a life-changing event that was. We were close. She had lived with us in our home, and later rented one of our near apartments.
Zola Butler, another longtime friend, also graduated to Heaven this month. She and I had been in many prayer meetings and had also traveled together. I have fond memories of our fellowship. She was a wonderful mentor.
So, as another older person has said, “At my age, I hate to look at the obituary page because often I know the people listed there.” As we age, this is true.
At church, we saw videos of two people who had had heavenly experiences. They both said their attitudes about life totally changed. Our life here is only temporary. If we know Jesus and walk the best we can according to the Bible, we will go to heaven. We really have much to look forward to.
Now I have a new life and lifestyle. Someone asked if I was lonely. No, I haven’t had time to be lonely. I miss my husband, but know it was time for this transition. After 47 years of marriage, it is really strange for him not to be here. But then, he hasn’t been here mentally for some time now.
Again, I appreciate all the prayers, love, concern we have received. My biggest prayer now is that Bob will adjust to his new living quarters and will have a life. One good thing, he loves people and will have plenty to talk to now.
People who are close to me have reminded me I must not feel guilty. They know my situation first-hand. I appreciate their affirmation.
God is faithful.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
