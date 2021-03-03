“When he had finished speaking, he said to Simon, ‘Now go out where it is deeper, and let down your nets to catch some fish.’ ‘Master,’ Simon replied, ‘we worked hard all last night and didn’t catch a thing. But if you say so, I’ll let the nets down again.’ And this time their nets were so full of fish they began to tear” (Luke 5:1-5, New Living Translation).
Jesus asked Peter, who had fished all night with no success, to take him out a way in his boat to preach to a large crowd – possibly because voices are amplified over water – and the crowd could hear him better.
Jesus, who was a carpenter and not a fisherman, then told Peter – who was an accomplished fisherman – to throw out his nets again. Peter, questioning this request – after all, they’d already been fishing all night with no success – obeyed Jesus and put out his nets, catching so many fish that a partner boat had to come help. Both boats nearly sank.
Peter immediately left his boat and big catch of fish and followed Jesus, who told him, “I will make you a fisher of men.” Peter’s astonished partners, James and John, followed Peter and chose to follow Jesus, too.
What stands out to me was that Peter obeyed Jesus’ odd request to fish again, and Peter was blessed for it. Then, instead of selling his fish for lots of money (I’m sure someone did) and telling Jesus he’d join him later, Peter immediately left his occupation, his livelihood, to follow Christ. Also, because Peter followed Jesus, James and John followed, too.
We are all called to be obedient, even if it means leaving our current surroundings. (Ask Abraham about this.) If we are obedient to the specific requests of God, others will also follow us and Jesus. The key message is obedience.
Through the years, there have been times when I felt the leading of the Lord to make changes. Once, at God’s leading, I sold a business. Only years later did I see the benefit of doing this at that exact time. At the time, it was a very difficult decision to make.
Recently, I have been obedient to the Lord in how to handle some family situations. Sometimes this has made people angry with me. But I’d rather please God than man, and I know, though not perfectly, that I have done what God knew to be best.
Following God is not always easy, but it is definitely the best thing we can do. God always knows best.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.