BELIEVER'S ARENA: 3-9-23: Pray, give to missions on your heart

"And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature" (Mark 15:16).
My heart today is on missions. Husband Bob and I support missions here and abroad. I've been blessed to go on four major mission trips including Bolivia, South Africa, and twice to India.
We monthly support a Haitian mission, "Love a Child." Recently, I received a heartbreaking letter. They are in dire need. Gangs have taken over Haiti. There are more gang members than policemen.
Many long-time missionaries have fled the country. Bobby and Sherry Burnette have chosen to stay.
Last December, 23 of their people - employees, orphan children, and college students - were kidnapped. One woman died while in captivity.
Refusing the million-dollar ransom, a release was granted through negotiations.
They have lost many donors due to our inflation woes in the United States. They were asking, begging for support and prayers as people are dying daily due to lack of food and medical services.
I also received a request from another mission we support monthly also feeling the crunch. Missions are hurting right now because of loss of donors. If we all help a little, it will add up to a lot.
No, I can't give to all, so I prayed about what to do. I sent an extra check to Love a Child but not the other at this time. There are many other great missions in need.
Pray and give to the missions you are burdened for. God will bless you for it.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.