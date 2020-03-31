This week, I made my first grocery store trip since our sheltering-in-place. I thank the stores for allowing us older folks the first hour of the day.
It was good to see and talk with some familiar faces. I did take all recommended precautions and used hand sanitizer. Unfortunately, my chemical-sensitive hands are itchy now.
Some during this time are having – or should I say “getting" – to work. I appreciate our workers who are taking risks to serve our population.
Some have asked me what I have heard from the Lord. I have “heard” we will have a great comeback in the U.S. and that we will be in a position to advise other world leaders.
Also, just before the stock market dropped, we put some nonproducing savings with an investment firm. So far, this investment is down 10 percent. But, as husband Bob says, we haven’t lost any money unless we sell.
We had prayed about this investment decision. I’m reminded of the prophet Jeremiah, when he bought a field just before another country was taking siege of Jerusalem. Jeremiah 32 is a good read for right now. And, as always, I recommend reading Psalm 91 daily.
So, for us, we’re not worried about the stock market. However, we are not making any recommendations for others. I am saying, I feel we will get through this crisis and be stronger as a country for it.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.