“This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24, New Living Translation).

“Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, rejoice” (Philippians 4:4).

“The Lord is my strength and shield. I trust him with all my heart. He helps me, and my heart is filled with joy. I burst out in songs of thanksgiving” (Psalm 28:7, New Living Translation).

As I looked outside, I thought, “Oh, what a beautiful morning.” I’m excited about working in my iris beds later.

Yesterday, I woke up feeling happy. I then realized, though content, I hadn’t had that “happy” feeling enough lately. Like all of us, I have burdens – family responsibilities, aging, busyness – but I’m now determined to just be happy.

When someone says to me, “Have a good day,” I answer, “I plan to – it’s my choice.” And it is my choice.

When I’m down (unhappy), there are things I can do to correct my attitude: pray and meditate, read God’s Word, look at clean jokes, study Joyce Meyer material, take a drive, take a walk. Also, I need to avoid negative, complaining people – even if in my own family.

Today, I’m determined to be happy, work against negative thoughts, and be a good person, and smile, smile, smile. Christians should be the happiest people on earth.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

