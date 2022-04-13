“The teachings of the righteous are loaded with wisdom…” (Proverbs 10:31, The Passion Translation).

“The lovers of God feed many with their teachings…” (Proverbs 10:21, TPT).

“I need a girlfriend. I need you to be my girlfriend,” she tearfully told me.

Wow. What a gift of friendship. This is a woman I’ve known for over forty years. I mightily respect her as a minister, prayer-partner, and friend. I admire her very much!

She and I have been through a lot lately. We've both had major changes in our

Lives – mine with my husband, she with her ministry – a major fire at Ark of Faith in Muskogee, and some health issues.

When I called her, she ministered to me greatly. I thought I was going to comfort her, which I did, but she comforted me more.

I had been to see husband Bob recently and it didn’t go well. He’s mad I won’t or can’t bring him home. He viciously and loudly verbally attacked me in front of all and threatened to hit me. I know it’s the dementia, but it hurt. I left. Later he had calmed down, and we had a decent visit.

My girlfriend prayed that Satan does not use Bob as a terror against me. Wow – that fit. My pastor, Donna Allen, has also taught me to pray, “Don’t allow Satan to use (fill in the blank) as a weapon against me.” This, I have prayed for a mentally ill abusive family member but hadn’t thought to pray this for Bob.

Bob is receiving great care. I miss him. I will continue to visit him once a week. It’s a long drive. I’ve been on an emotional roller coaster. However, I do now have freedom and time to spend with my girlfriends.

Sally Weiesnbach, when can we do lunch?

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

Tags

Trending Video