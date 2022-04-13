“The teachings of the righteous are loaded with wisdom…” (Proverbs 10:31, The Passion Translation).
“The lovers of God feed many with their teachings…” (Proverbs 10:21, TPT).
“I need a girlfriend. I need you to be my girlfriend,” she tearfully told me.
Wow. What a gift of friendship. This is a woman I’ve known for over forty years. I mightily respect her as a minister, prayer-partner, and friend. I admire her very much!
She and I have been through a lot lately. We've both had major changes in our
Lives – mine with my husband, she with her ministry – a major fire at Ark of Faith in Muskogee, and some health issues.
When I called her, she ministered to me greatly. I thought I was going to comfort her, which I did, but she comforted me more.
I had been to see husband Bob recently and it didn’t go well. He’s mad I won’t or can’t bring him home. He viciously and loudly verbally attacked me in front of all and threatened to hit me. I know it’s the dementia, but it hurt. I left. Later he had calmed down, and we had a decent visit.
My girlfriend prayed that Satan does not use Bob as a terror against me. Wow – that fit. My pastor, Donna Allen, has also taught me to pray, “Don’t allow Satan to use (fill in the blank) as a weapon against me.” This, I have prayed for a mentally ill abusive family member but hadn’t thought to pray this for Bob.
Bob is receiving great care. I miss him. I will continue to visit him once a week. It’s a long drive. I’ve been on an emotional roller coaster. However, I do now have freedom and time to spend with my girlfriends.
Sally Weiesnbach, when can we do lunch?
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.