He is risen…
It's early Easter morning 2020. This will be the strangest Easter we've ever had.
I think of all the celebrations and sermons there will be today on multi-media and of the millions of people participating.
We will be viewing our church service online, taking communion and watching clips of other church members.
The tech-savvy sent videos through the phone.
Our associate pastor and his teenage son came by to do ours, and his parents, from a distance, of course.
Today, I am reflecting on the goodness of God during this crisis time in our world.
He is ever-faithful always, and he knows what's going on now, before, and after this happened.
I strive to have faith.
I think of our many blessings.
This day we recognize Jesus rose from the grave.
He introduced salvation to us.
Our many sins can be forgiven if we recognize his unselfish gift: giving his blood for us and dying a horrible death on the cross.
God loves all of us.
He wants us to recognize the gift of his son, Jesus.
He has a future of heaven set aside for those who have chosen his salvation plan.
There is no other way except to accept Jesus.
Today, for me, is a day of hope.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
