“All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. God uses it to prepare and equip his people to do every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17, New Living Translation).
Someone once told me they had read the Bible once, why should they read it again? Wow! I receive new insights, instructions, wisdom, knowledge, every time I read something in the Word. The Bible is also called the Living Word. It’s alive. The Word changes me as I allow its instructions to sink into my being.
The Holy Spirit will lead and guide us to Scriptures we personally need. I’m amazed as I sometimes look at certain Scripture and it’s just what I need. Or it’s an area I need to work on in my life.
For instance, I’ve been meditating on Ephesians 4:32: “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted...”
At times, I don’t speak to husband Bob in a kind manner, or as kindly as I should. I’m working on that. With God’s help, I can change my attitude, behavior, and actions. I want to line up with the Bible so my behavior should be godly, not predicated on my ups and downs, nor someone else’s behavior. And sometimes, Bob irritates me – as I do him. Even with issues that need to be dealt with, I can be kinder in my communication than I have been.
There’s a mentally ill person who is close to us who causes lots of frustration. Yes, I must be firm, but I’m working on trying to be kind about it rather than just reacting to their meanness. Sometimes the best way to be kind is to cut off contact. Sometimes the best way to handle difficult people is to just hang up the phone.
Within the kindness realm, I’m learning to not immediately react to someone’s behavior. The old “count to 10” helps. And as grandma used to say, “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”
We can’t change another person’s behavior, but we can change our behavior. The more my behavior changes, the more other people’s reactions to me change.
I often pray, “God, help me to be good.” I’m adding, “God, help me be kind.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
