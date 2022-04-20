BELIEVER'S ARENA 4-21-22: Happiness often responds to sadness

“This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).
Changes, changes, changes!
Easter was very different this year. It was strange not having husband Bob with me. I do know they have church services where Bob is located. I am grateful for the volunteers who provide this blessing to the patients.
I’m getting to know a new lady who is now attending my church. I’ve known her awhile, but not well. She and I are near the same age.
A while back, I attended a church for three months and then returned to my home church. It was a great experience, like a sabbatical for me. I met many wonderful, devout Christians and learned much from the materials they were studying. Their “oldest” couple, I had known through the years, but again, not well.
So, after Easter services we all, plus my brother, Rudy Bob, congregated at my home for sandwiches and salad. OK, I’m not a cook. But the God-filled conversations, testimonies, and yes, preaching were rich. The fellowship and companionship were encouraging.
I miss my husband. I’ll see him soon. I’m still hoping I can eventually move him closer to home, but life goes on and I’m trying to make the best of it as the Lord leads.
It seems now my times of sadness are more intense, and my times of joy are heightened. Do sadness and joy equal compassion?
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
