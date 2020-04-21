“This is the day the Lord has made; I will rejoice and be glad in it” (paraphrase of Psalm 118:24).
“The joy of the Lord is my strength” (paraphrase of Nehemiah 8:10).
“I declare this is going to be a great day.”
I recite the above every morning. I first begin with, “Good morning, Father, good morning, Jesus, and good morning, Holy Spirit.”
Then I begin my prayer list, which includes the 91st Psalm. I do some Bible and devotional readings. During my efforts, I feel the peace and presence of God.
I wish I could say my peace lasts all day. I know it should, but some days it just doesn’t. I asked God what to do to overcome my, later-in-the-day, negative thoughts. Especially, how do I deal with my anger about a certain ongoing circumstance?
The Lord answered with: “Fight it.” And so, I’ve been doing so.
When we’re in battles, we learn some things about ourselves we need to change. I realized after prayer this morning, though justified, I was wanting revenge.
Just knowing my problem will help me overcome it. I have guidance from God about this situation to just wait it out. In other words, for now, do nothing more than the necessary steps I’ve already taken.
The Lord revealed that he, too, was angry with this person who had wronged my family, and that he would take care of it. “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord” (Romans 12: 19, English Standard Version).
I don’t wish this person any harm. I just want them out of my life because I don’t trust them. And I know that will happen soon – God’s soon, not mine. Incidentally, this person is not a relative.
This, too, shall pass…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
