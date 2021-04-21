“All the days of the desponding and afflicted are made evil [by anxious thoughts and forebodings], but he who has a glad heart has a continual feast [regardless of circumstances]” (Proverbs 15:15, Amplified).

Tada! Lifestyle Change Alert… Yep, my lifestyle has significantly changed this month.

Because of possible ministrokes, strokes, and other issues, the medical officials have advised I never leave husband Bob alone.

Generally, it’s not a major change as we’re together most of the time, anyway. For now, I can leave him in the car if he doesn’t want to get out as I run in and do my shopping. Bob usually wants to go on errands with me, anyway, and brings a book with him to read.

Our "staying home until we got COVID vaccines," I know now, was a practice run on togetherness.

If I want (need) to get away for an hour or so, my brother, who lives nearby, will come over. If I really need a break, the VA can provide some services.

So, this is all new and a shock. I try not to think of the limitations. I’m learning to bunch all errands together, and list-making is now a necessity. It’s hard to realize I can’t just hop in the car and go somewhere. I’m meditating on the above Scripture (and others) and, of course, I’m praying – a lot!

I thank God Bob is still with me. God has given and will give me grace.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

