“All the days of the desponding and afflicted are made evil [by anxious thoughts and forebodings], but he who has a glad heart has a continual feast [regardless of circumstances]” (Proverbs 15:15, Amplified).
Tada! Lifestyle Change Alert… Yep, my lifestyle has significantly changed this month.
Because of possible ministrokes, strokes, and other issues, the medical officials have advised I never leave husband Bob alone.
Generally, it’s not a major change as we’re together most of the time, anyway. For now, I can leave him in the car if he doesn’t want to get out as I run in and do my shopping. Bob usually wants to go on errands with me, anyway, and brings a book with him to read.
Our "staying home until we got COVID vaccines," I know now, was a practice run on togetherness.
If I want (need) to get away for an hour or so, my brother, who lives nearby, will come over. If I really need a break, the VA can provide some services.
So, this is all new and a shock. I try not to think of the limitations. I’m learning to bunch all errands together, and list-making is now a necessity. It’s hard to realize I can’t just hop in the car and go somewhere. I’m meditating on the above Scripture (and others) and, of course, I’m praying – a lot!
I thank God Bob is still with me. God has given and will give me grace.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.