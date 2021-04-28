This week, I witnessed a “sure ‘nuf’” God-miracle.
Every year, I look forward to iris season. I don’t have as many varieties as I once did, but there are plenty still. No longer able to do all the work, I hire others to help me weed, etc. Many irises were in bloom with many more expected.
I began praying in earnest when a major freeze was predicted. The projected temperature kept going down. Yikes!
The day before the freeze, I was going to cut many blooming flowers to at least enjoy inside. I figured the rest would freeze. Maybe some not in the bud stage would bloom later. History has taught me with a freeze like this one, I wouldn’t have much of an iris season left.
I prayed about cutting irises and got a strong “no” from God. Every time I prayed, I felt this answer: “No, don’t cut any.” I tried arguing. “But, God, I would at least enjoy a few. This is a tough time. I’m tied more to home now. I’ve spent much time and money on my flower beds." God didn’t change his mind, except to warn me not to cut even one flower.
OK, I knew I’d heard from God, so I just settled it in my heart to trust him, even though it didn’t make sense.
At 5:30 a.m., the temp was 27 degrees. At 6:30 a.m., it was down to 25. I told God, though I didn’t understand, I would trust him. He has his reasons, which hadn’t been shared with me. I went outside. Some of the iris blooms were encased in ice. I just knew the freeze had gotten them.
Imagine my amazement when all but a very few “made it.” Thank you, God! I’m especially enjoying my irises now. I think of God’s love and faithfulness often as I look at them. God is teaching me to have faith and to be obedient. Life in God is never boring!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.