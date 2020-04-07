“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take” (Proverbs 3:5-6, New Living Translation).
I’m walking in “faith” not “fear.” Or, at least I keep telling myself that. I’ve told God, “I’m going to ask you what to do, and that’s all I can do.” I feel safe picking up meals at the Senior Citizens Center. There were a couple of other things I wanted to do, but after praying, decided not to.
So, today when we have to go out, we wear masks, the new guideline as of April 3. Daily they are learning more about this disease. It’s been an interesting time in our country, our world. We’ve all been through a lot. We’ve all learned a lot.
I have hope for our future. Oh, according to the Bible (Revelation), we know even worse times are coming for some, but I have hope for good times ahead in the near future. I believe we’ll have revival in the world. I believe we’ll have a dose of miracles, repentance, and economic restoration.
There are some good things coming out of this. My church now, for the first time, has online services. I’m sure we will continue online when we return. So now our South African and Navajo missionaries can worship with us. My sister in Arizona has enjoyed three of our services. Others from around the world can now join with us.
So, good friends, let’s hunker down a little longer, let’s praise God this Easter season, despite our current circumstances, and let’s pray like never before. This, too, shall pass.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
