I’ve heard it preached, and preached it myself: “Stay in the boat!” It’s a good message if it’s meant to “stay in the boat with Jesus.” However, if Jesus is out of the boat – as in walking on the water – perhaps it’s time for us, too, to step out of the boat with Jesus.
Peter asked to come out of the boat and walk with Jesus, and Jesus was happy to oblige him; however, when Peter got his eyes off Jesus and onto the storm, he cried out for Jesus to save him. Jesus helped him up, and they both got into the boat.
The storms of life come. If we’re out of the boat with Jesus, we’re going to be OK. Many times, though, we’re out of the boat when the storms come and we quickly get back in the boat, regardless of Jesus’ location or plans.
The storm may immediately abate, and we feel safe. I wonder what plans of God were thwarted because we became afraid and took the known path rather than a new path Jesus may have been leading us to.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
