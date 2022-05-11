BELIEVER’S ARENA 5-12-22: Christ helps us to heal, even from a stomach bug

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).
There is one thing worse than vomiting: dry heaves.
So, another interesting week…
It started with a day of – well, major upchucking. I couldn’t even try to eat or drink. That evening, my brother took me to the ER. I felt terrible – too sick to drive.
They tested – lots of tests – and probed. I was just about to be released in the early hours, when a nurse noticed my heart monitor was reacting wacky doodle.
Another EKG, and then I spent the rest of the night in the heart wing for observation.
My initial problem was stomach virus and urinary tract infection.
I’m home now, feeling much better and able to eat. I will check on a week’s home heart monitoring tomorrow. I also have related prescriptions, and they also want to schedule a stomach probe.
I’ve had many felt prayers. I’m trusting God. I’m thankful Bob is in long-term care. I couldn’t have left him alone.
I’m grateful issues were found, and healing is in process.
Yes, stress can have an effect on our bodies. As a friend told me, we walk through trials and suffering, but we have victory on the other side.
I’m claiming victory in Jesus Christ.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.