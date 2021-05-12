Bob and I often bring up and laugh again at an old SNL weather report: "It may, uh, be, uh, cold, it may, uh, be, uh, be, uh, hot. It all depends upon the weather."
The weather so far this year has been crazy - snow and below freezing and often below zero for a week, late freeze, flooding rains, very cold one day, hot the next, wind.
My iris season has been affected, but still beautiful. At least we haven't had hail.
Life has been chaotic for over a year for all. I just talked to someone who is being careful and distancing.
She has panic attacks and can't wear a mask.
She has relatives who can't take the vaccine because of egg allergies, so she's careful around them.
Now that the mask mandate is mostly over, she doesn't get "judged" while out shopping. She's a Christian, does what she can, and trusts God for the rest.
I tell all, "pray and obey." God is a personal God. Bob and I mostly stayed home until we got the vaccine. We felt "led" to.
My pastor said God had told her no one in her congregation would get COVID.
Only one person did, but she got it from a co-worker.
Some quarantined because of exposure, but none in the church, so far, have gotten COVID, except the one exposed elsewhere. People can wear masks if they want to. Most don't.
We don't hug like we used to, and some choose to social distance.
God has taken care of my desire to enjoy my iris season.
wwwwI am blessed. He also takes care of us as we pray and obey - trust and obey.
As far as Oklahoma weather, Will Rogers said: "If you don't like the weather in Oklahoma, wait a minute."
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
