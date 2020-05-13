“Behold, I give you authority to trample on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall by any means hurt you. God has equipped us with the authority of the name of Jesus; do not allow the enemy to blind your mind from that right” (Luke 10:19, New King James Version).
“No evil will conquer you; no plague will come near your home. For he will order his angels to protect you wherever you go” (Psalm 91, New Living Translation).
Returning to church on Mothers’ Day, in person, after almost two months, was interesting and a blessing. It was so good to see everyone. It was hard not to hug and-or shake hands.
It is good we can now do online services. People have joined us from Canada to South Africa. My church meets three times a week. We will now continue online services on Sunday nights only.
Husband Bob and I are in the process of determining our current plan of action against the coronavirus. We opted to stay home and listen to the online Sunday night service.
It’s not the same. Bob, comfortable in his chair, fell asleep three times. I had difficulty entering into praise and worship at home. I’m looking forward to Wednesday night service. We’ll be there in person.
Bob and I are “social” people. I know “this, too, shall pass,” but I am getting a little impatient, and just a touch of irritable.
A mask and I don’t agree. Minor allergies and a covering over my nose equal frustration. My hands, mask or no mask, are constantly on my face and itchy eyes. A mask causes my nose to constantly itch.
So, Lord, what do I do? For now, I’ll continue using a mask when shopping, entering and leaving church (I took it off during the service), and being careful to distance myself as much as possible from others.
And I’ll continue to stand on God’s Word and to count my many blessings.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
