“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee” (Isaiah 26:3).
I’ve been meditating a lot lately on keeping God’s peace. When I’m feeling anxious, I just stop and say: “God, I receive your promised peace right now,” and I instantly feel peace. Promises in the Word can be ours as we stand and apply them.
Recently, I made some hard God-directed decisions. Some family members don’t agree, understand, or condone these changes. God does. Some have felt hurt because of my actions. However, these decisions will lend peace and less stress in my life.
When people who have known God are in sin and refuse to repent and change, it is impossible to have a close relationship with them. It is very difficult to have them stay in our home. The result is strife and contention. Oil and water do not mix.
It is more important to be obedient to God than to please people. God revealed to me exactly what to do.
I’m repeating often God’s promise in John 14:27, Amplified Bible: “Peace I leave with you; my [perfect] peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid. [Let my perfect peace calm you in every circumstance and give you courage and strength for every challenge.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
