BELIEVER'S ARENA 5-26-22: Seeking joy is a daily process

"It is the Lord who directs your life, for each step you take is ordained by God to bring you closer to your destiny. So much of your life, then, remains a mystery" (Proverbs 20:24, The Passion Translation).
We all have a destiny in God if we have chosen him to direct our lives. The main thing I see all of us dealing with right now is learning to totally trust God in all things. I can easily preach it but still find myself getting caught up in worrying.
Christianity is such a daily walk. Today I can't deal with yesterday's failures and frustrations. I must move on. I also can't hang on to yesterday's successes and joys. I must seek successes and joys today. I must strive for less failures and frustrations today.
Our lives are surely packed with mysteries. Little did I know the last time I sent Husband Bob to the hospital he would never be returning home. Trusting God now with my life, with Bob's life, has been a constant battle and blessing. God has done well. Bob is receiving great care and what he needs for now. I am still in process with all the changes in my life. God has been faithful all along the way despite my doubts and worry at times.
It is comforting to realize God knows all things and wants the best for me. We are all in constant training to reach the destinies God has for us. Yes, I've had lots of "destinies" in my life. It is interesting, and a mystery to see what my current destinies are and wonder about my future destinies.
I've recently had a lot of reflection time about my life. I'm proud about some things I've done, and equally disappointed in other things. When I'm reminded of the "bad" things, I often say, "It's under the blood. God has forgiven me."
In my "new" life now, people often remind me to not feel guilty about Bob's placement. I know it is what is necessary for his best well-being. Also, I realized daily visits were not good for either of us. Twice a week is working for now. Bob is establishing a new life, too. The nurse told me he is a social butterfly. Bob has always been a people person and is very friendly to all. That's good for him and good for his new friends.
So, life is a mystery, but we can develop peace and joy despite what's going on in our personal lives and in the world. That's God's desire for us to enjoy his presence when things are going well and when things aren't going well.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.