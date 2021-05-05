Problems seem to have a way of coming into our lives, like weeds in my iris beds. I have to deal with those weeds, or they will overcome my flowers.
I understand the first step in dealing with a problem is recognizing what the problem is. A change in circumstances can cause problems. The Bible teaches me how to fight the effects of changing circumstances; I just need to apply this teaching. Too many times I have allowed negative circumstances to dictate my behavior, my emotions. I once believed certain circumstances cause stress, friction, and frustration. I was wrong.
God’s Word says in Philippians 4:11, 20th Century Translation: “Not that I speak in respect to want, for I have learned that in whatsoever state I am, therein to be independent of circumstances.”
When we come under God’s dominion as a result of salvation, circumstances should not have power over us. We should have power and dominion over circumstances. Stress, friction, and frustration only have an effect on us when we forget who we are in Christ.
My recent change in circumstances (lifestyle) is not my problem. My problem is I don’t recognize my position in Christ, I don’t trust God, and I sometimes allow Satan to “get the best of me.” I’m learning to ask God what to do about each situation and how to apply his Word; to be obedient to his answer even if it is to wait; and to recognize that this, too, shall pass. My being stressed and frustrated is my lack of properly applying God’s Word.
Paul tells us in Philippians 4:11-13, New International Version: “I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”
"God help me" is my often prayer. And he does. He helps me pull out those weeds so I, and my flowers, can flourish in him.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
