"For the despondent, every day brings trouble; for the happy heart, life is a continual feast" (Proverbs 15:15).
Some days I have to choose to be happy. And some days it takes more work than others.
This is one of those mornings.
So, I begin with my grateful list. Um, I'm eating "good" - a little too "good." Basically, I'm healthy, though I have a few issues to get checked by the doc once we "get back to normal."
My irises have been beautiful this year. I've planted parsley, rosemary, peppers, and tomatoes. Our Gerber daisies are looking pretty.
Now I'm thinking of amusing things. This week I went to the grocery store wearing a mask. I'm used to smiling at people. Several times I was smiling at folks and then remembered they wouldn't even know it. That was a little disconcerting.
Earlier, one of my kitties was trying to reach under the washer to retrieve treasures. I took a stick and scooted things to the front.
I watched as she earnestly dug for "gold." Wow, rubber bands, bread wrapper ties, old dry cat food, a pecan, a dead bug. She thought this was great stuff. Perspective!
Yep, this is going to be a good day after all because it is indeed the day the Lord has made.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
