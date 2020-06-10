It’s between you and God…
The COVID-19 “stuff” is mostly over for me. Oh, I may wear a mask now and then out of respect for others. I will continue to wash my hands more often, which is a good idea any time. I will stay home if I feel ill. I will get tested if I have symptoms. And I’m not doing any traveling. However, for me, the restrictions are mostly over.
The guidelines information, and misinformation, have been frustrating and confusing, to say the least. After studying some of the data available, I finally prayed it through for me, and I’m resting on my relationship with God. I figure if I should get COVID, either God will heal me, or it’s my time to go to heaven.
My point today is we all need to decide for ourselves what to do. The Word says in John 10:27 that God’s people hear his voice. I hear his voice in my spirit as I pray and seek him.
These days, with all that’s going on, I’m learning to be stronger in praying and obeying. This is my advice to all.
Husband Bob is still hunkering down a little. I support that. When a vaccine is available, we’ll most likely get it, though I know others who won’t.
I know a strong Christian couple who were going on a trip to a foreign country. They prayed. He chose to take recommended shots; she chose not to.
When I’ve gone on the mission field, I’ve taken most recommended vaccines. I always take the flu shot and have taken the pneumonia shot several times. Last year, I opted to take a preventative tetanus shot.
Between me and God, this works for me. You will have to decide for yourself – between you and God.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.