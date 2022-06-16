This, too, shall pass…

What? COVID again? But I've had all the shots - my second booster just last month! It was just a bad cold, I thought. Friday, June 10, I had gone to Tulsa for an ingrown eyelashes procedure. I was fine. My girlfriend and I did a little shopping and went out to eat. I had no indication of any illness. I felt great and glad to have the uncomfortable procedure over.

Saturday, I woke up with a slight cold. Symptoms increased during the day. Sunday, I awoke to more prominent symptoms, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, sneezing, coughing, no fever, no aching. I just thought it was a bad cold and decided to err on the side of caution and stay home from church. That afternoon I took the home COVID test. I wanted to be sure I didn't have it because I visit husband Bob at a nursing home. Whenever I have any possible illnesses, I don't go. This is the third time I've taken the home test, which is 94% accurate, and the only time I've tested positive.

So, I began the painful phone calls. Last week I had gone to church Wednesday night. I had gone out to eat Wednesday and Thursday with girlfriends, their gifting me for my birthday. My girlfriend who went with me Friday also tested positive. I had visited Bob on Wednesday and called the nursing home. Where did it come from? Who knows! I learned of a couple of other friends I've seen this week who are very sick but not taking the COVID test.

Life goes on. I have researched. Even though I've taken the boosters, I still had a 50% chance of getting COVID but a much lighter case. This is Monday, June 13, and I'm feeling better. The quarantine times listed are confusing. I will stay home, and when there are no symptoms, I will retest. If negative, I will then limit going out for a few days and will wear a mask for a while. I will wait two weeks before I visit Bob.

I thank God I took the vaccines. For me, that was a good choice. Yes, I did pray about taking them. I took the Moderna, which I personally feel is the best. I don't advocate for anyone to take vaccines; I just know it was best for me. This is the second time I've had COVID, the first time after I had the first two shots.

I know stress can affect our health, and there's been a lot in my life this past year. God is faithful and will see me through, again.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

