Some of you remember I went on a mission trip to South Africa a few years ago. This week, my South African hosts, Judy and Gary Gilmore, are visiting us.
The Gilmores work with Africa Mission, part of Apostolic Faith Mission founded by John G. Lake in 1912. AM provides evangelistic training to pastors throughout all of Africa. The Gilmores have done extensive traveling all over Africa to host and organize this training. They have preached in many churches, sharing Christ’s greetings and their love, and have personally led over 1,200 people in the baptism of the Holy Spirit.
Since 2009, AM’s training efforts have brought over 170,000 people to Christ. “And these are real ‘salvations,’” Gary said. “We only count those who are church-nurtured after their commitments.”
Judy told us the goal for the next 10 years is to raise this number to a million salvations. Wow! Gary handles the administration for AM and Judy is their “tech” person developing newsletters, fliers, packets, etc., for the ministry.
It’s been rewarding to hear about the churches I visited and their growth, and the growth of AM’s projects. I’d love to go again.
Judy came to the states in March because her dad was deathly ill, just before South Africa went on lockdown. I’m glad to report he is doing much better now. Gary experienced a lonely lockdown in South Africa, much stricter than we did here. You could be arrested on the street and put in jail if you did not have a good reason for being out. If you said you were going to the doctor, they would call the doctor to make sure you weren’t lying. He said he felt he was in solitary confinement.
Gary had a difficult time finding a flight to the states in May as his several-months-ago-purchased flight had been canceled. At this time, the borders in South Africa are closed. They are scheduled to go back in July. We’ll see if that can happen.
It’s so wonderful hearing about some good things going on in the world. As soon as they can, they will be back in South Africa and hard at work evangelizing the country. Please pray for them and God’s timing for their return.
The Gilmores will be ministering, including videos, at Love Light Christian Center at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 28. All are invited for their very enlightening presentation.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
