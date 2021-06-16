“Ten minutes praying is better than a year’s murmuring” – C.H. Spurgeon.
“Do everything without murmuring or questioning [the providence of God], so that you may prove yourselves to be blameless and guileless, innocent and uncontaminated, children of God without blemish in the midst of a [morally] crooked and [spiritually] perverted generation, among whom you are seen as bright lights [beacons shining out clearly] in the world [of darkness]” (Philippians 2:14-15, Amplified Bible).
I read the quote by Spurgeon on a friend’s Facebook a few days ago (hi, Pastor Jay Jones!) and it hit me right between the eyes. I’m guilting of murmuring and complaining. Yikes!
Let’s see. I complain about the weather, how busy I am, mosquitoes, and many other things going on in my life. It’s time for an attitude adjustment.
Thank God for air conditioning. Thank God we live in an area with creeks, rivers, and lakes to jump in. Thank God a dear friend with a swimming pool lives nearby.
Um, mosquitoes? Let’s see. Thank God for bug repellent. That’s about all the good I can get on this one. People, years ago, didn’t have bug repellent. It takes Deet (heavy duty) repellent for me. Thank God I’m not allergic to it.
Thank you, God, I have lots to do and people to help in the doing. Thank you for giving me strength and good health to continue my activities. I do pray that I make better use of my time. Help me prioritize my time.
So, I’m a work in progress. I’m trying my best to stop in the midst of my complaints and pray about things rather than murmur about them. I want to be that bright light in this frustrating world, a person who shows the goodness of God by my lifestyle and countenance.
God is helping me change. It is hard work, but in God, I am determined to break my bad habits— primarily murmuring and complaining –so help me God…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
