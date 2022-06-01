BELIEVER'S ARENA 6-2-22: God help us from gun violence

As I first heard how many had died in the Texas shooting, I burst into tears. I cry even now as I think about the children, the families, and the town. Oh, God, have mercy.
What can we make of this? I have questions as I know you do, too. If I could just trade my life for one of those precious children, but unfortunately, it doesn't work that way.
I have no real answers. I'm praying. I know this is the work of the devil, not God. I'm praying for the surviving children, the families, the town, Texas, our country, my town - and my list continues.
May this be a catalyst for other schools and communities for change and more protection for our children. May we become closer to God through this. May we begin to pray for our schools, etc. I pray the political and pontification over this tragedy stops!
And my most fervent prayer is, "God help us."
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
