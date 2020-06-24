It’s been another crazy, hectic week. Time to write a column, and I feel as dry as toast – at least, as far as a topic is concerned.
Oh, I had a great Sunday hearing strong sermons. I thank God for the much-needed rain we got this morning. My South African missionaries are returning today for another week – I’m looking forward to that.
I’m enjoying watching my kitties as they frolic, running and chasing each other through the house. Oh, to be so carefree. Life is good. God is good. I just can’t settle on a topic today. I’ve thought of several.
Distractions is one topic. God has been dealing with me about removing some in my life. But I haven’t progressed much there yet to be able to discuss it.
I’ve thought of all the unworn clothes I didn’t wear while we were hunkered down. And now, because of hunkering down gluttony, they’ve all shrunk. Yikes!
I’m happy. I’m content. I feel God’s love and presence. I look over and see my beloved husband, the one who claims he never takes naps, sound asleep in his chair. All is well.
I still don’t know what to write about, so I’ll just leave this craziness and let it be …
You all are invited to hear Judy and Gary Gilmore talk about their exciting South African mission work next Sunday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at Love Light Christian Center, 312 N. Maple in Tahlequah.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
