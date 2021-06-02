Today (6-3) is my birthday. Wow, 74! Recently someone told me I don’t look my age. That’s nice to hear; however, I can’t pass for 39 anymore!
I’m very thankful. God has shown me his love, mercy, guidance, for many years now. I was older when I accepted Jesus as my Savior, about 37 years ago. A lot has happened since then. I’ve never regretted my decision.
As the Apostle Paul, I’m still working out my salvation. Lately, I’ve been meditating on “It is well.” In 2 Kings 4:8-30, there is the story of the Shunammite woman who was going to the Prophet Elisha because her promised son had died. She didn’t let anyone, or anything, distract her, not even her husband. When asked by several, “Is anything wrong?” she kept answering, “It is well.”
She knew God’s representative was the only one who could really help, which he did. Elisha raised the boy to life. I would recommend reading this passage to get the whole picture.
Anyway, I’ve let some things bother me lately, so I’ve been working on not worrying. Worrying is actually a sin because when doing so, I’m not trusting God and all his promises. Matthew 6:25-34 addresses worrying. It’s worth studying. Also Proverbs 3.
Life can be tough at times. We’re not promised a care-free life as Christians, but we are promised help from God throughout his Word. There are many promises we can stand on to help us on our way.
If we can adopt an “it is well” attitude, we give God permission to work in our lives. God wants us to accept his peace and receive rest in him. An “it is well," and/or "all is well” attitude will take the pressure off.
The more I adopt “it is well” the more peace I have. God promises us peace. I want God’s peace. I need God’s peace. He wants me to have it, too.
I’m learning to pray-through quickly when things upset me. It’s taking less and less time for me to get over life’s oft irritations. God is helping me. There have been several incidences where I’ve had to “practice” lately. I believe God has allowed those incidences to help me learn to overcome. You know, like the old joke, don’t pray for patience. …
When we’re wanting change in our lives, God provides exercises for us.
Yep, I may be 74, old in my books, but I’m certainly not at an age where I know it all. There’s always something to work on. So, work and change I will, so help me God.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
