BELIEVER'S ARENA 6-30-22: Retaining joy is sometimes a battle

I truly want to be strong in the Lord, and I believe you do, too.
Nehemiah 8:10 tells us, "The joy of the Lord is your strength" (New International Version). So, the more joy we have the stronger we will be.
Every morning I begin anew to regain and retain joy. Some days it's a real battle.
I pray and say, "This is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it" (paraphrase from Psalm 118:24). And, "The joy of the Lord is my strength."
I also repent from known and unknown sins. Sometimes God will reveal to me behavior I need to discontinue or change in my life. My constant prayer is to be good.
I thank God he reveals to me things to do, time frames, and things not to do. Recently, I was going to work in the yard and felt a "not today" from God. I didn't know why, but I trusted God. Something else came up that I needed to do. The more obedient I am, the more I will hear from God. Hearing from God makes me happy--stronger.
Joy and peace go hand in hand. Some days I meditate on, "Lift up the hands that hang down" (Hebrews 12:12). The subject in this scripture is "you." So, I have to do the work and choose to lift up my hands. I have to choose to change my attitude(s) regardless of my circumstances - you know, make lemonade out of lemons.
Today, I choose to be happy and smile a lot and spread joy to all I see.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.