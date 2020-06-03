“Devote yourselves to prayer with an alert mind and a thankful heart” (Colossians 4:2, New Living Translation).
“Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much” (James 5:16, New King James Version),
This morning, while praying for my country as rioters are ravishing major cities, I was reminded of a vision I had over 30 years ago. In this vision, I saw fires in various places all over the United States.
At the time, I didn’t know the meaning or timing of the vision, but today the Lord revealed what’s happening now is the vision I saw. We are in exceedingly difficult times.
I feel helpless, but the Lord, in his Word, tells me I am not helpless. I can pray. Prayer is our most potent weapon.
I can also continue to support ministries like Samaritan’s Purse that are in the restoration business. I will pray for ministries who can help our country rebirth some of these cities.
It is time to become more God-centered and less self-centered. Help me to do so, God.
Once, before I became a Christian, I asked a man who was wearing a button, “Jesus is the Answer.” I asked, “What’s the question?” He looked at me in frustration and said, “I don’t know, I’ll have to think about that.”
I know the answer now, Jesus is the only answer to everything that ails us.
Let’s all pray for revival in our hearts, families, communities, churches, country, the world…
Jesus is the answer to every question. Jesus is the answer!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.