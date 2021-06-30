I know of many people who today are suffering the effects of through-the-years sinful lifestyles. I’ve watched as they lived a Christian life for a season, and then went back to their previous sinful way of life. Some have gone back and forth and are now old and miserable.
No, I’m not judging them. The Word does that. I am just so incredibly sad for these people. Life is tough for all. But a Christian lifestyle is so much more joyful, pleasant, and safe than a helter-skelter, do-as-I-please, life.
The saying, “If it feels good, do it,” is not in the Bible. However, the Word does tell us in Proverbs 2:11-20, New Living Translation: “Wise choices will watch over you. Understanding will keep you safe. Wisdom will save you from evil people, from those whose words are twisted. These men turn from the right way to walk down dark paths. They take pleasure in doing wrong, and they enjoy the twisted ways of evil. Their actions are crooked, and their ways are wrong. Wisdom will save you from the immoral woman, from the seductive words of the promiscuous woman. She has abandoned her husband and ignores the covenant she made before God. Entering her house leads to death; it is the road to the grave. The man who visits her is doomed. He will never reach the paths of life. Follow the steps of good men instead, and stay on the paths of the righteous.”
Some of these people are mad at God. God tried to show them the right way, but they wouldn’t listen, and they are now suffering the consequences of their ways. Yes, there is hope and restoration in repentance and really turning to God. I’m praying the ones I personally know will do so.
“People who conceal their sins will not prosper; but if they confess and turn from them, they will receive mercy. Blessed are those who fear to do wrong, but the stubborn are headed for serious trouble” (Proverbs 28:13-14, NLT).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.