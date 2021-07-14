A few years ago, I bought a new brand of dry cat food. After serving it, I later noticed it was scattered all around the bowl. I scraped it up and put it back.
Then I observed my cat approaching the bowl of food. He began eating, and much to my surprise, would pick up a piece of food and drop it by the bowl. Other pieces, he ate.
I looked at the cat food. There were different flavors and colors of food within the package. Evidently there were some flavors and/or colors my cat didn’t like. My son told me his cat was doing the same thing.
So, what’s the message here? When listening to preachers, eat that which is good and spit the rest out. Even though they may try their best, no preacher or teacher except Jesus is perfect. We are to fully follow God, not preachers.
Yes, preachers are God’s gift to us; see Ephesians 4. God’s anointed preachers and teachers have much to share with us. We need to respect them, pray for them, and support them. However, as world evangelist Kenneth Hagin used to say, “Eat the hay and spit out the stubble.” Take what you need, even if your toes are stepped on, and leave the rest.
Also, we need to study the word after hearing preached messages to be sure what we have heard is truth. “Now these people were more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica, for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so” (Acts 17:11 New American Standard Translation).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
