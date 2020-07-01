“Life can only be understood backward, but it must be lived forward” (Soren Kierkegaard).
“We admitted we were powerless over alcohol, that our lives had become unmanageable” (Step 1 of 12 steps for Al-Anon and Alcoholics Anonymous).
One day, in my Al-Anon 12-step program, we were talking about things we were powerless over. I suddenly realized I am powerless over my past. Because of alcohol abuse in my home, many things happened that weren’t good. Also, there are many mistakes I’ve made that I regret. To dwell on these things stunts our growth. We must use our past as a platform for change, not as a stopping point for blame and guilt.
This week, I attended a memorial for a man who was a profoundly serious alcoholic. I had known him only a few years. His obituary, full of content on earlier days, showed a person with a devout love for God and an abundance of talent. Then he began drinking…
I began thinking of other alcoholics I had known: my mother, my stepson, another man whose funeral was held last year. These people had so much talent and abilities. I thank God I didn’t become an alcoholic, though there were many drinking times in my past. During many of those times, my behavior was atrocious.
I know people who have overcome alcoholism and have very productive lives: my husband, my stepson (the last two years of his life), and my pastor’s husband. I thank God for delivering them from this horrible disease.
Life goes on. I have a past. Don’t we all? But I have a future, too. I will do my best to make my future a productive one. We can all be overcomers of past bad behavior. Holding on to our past will only hinder us.
Today, I’m thinking about the good childhood things – family camping trips, swimming, playing in the neighborhood, pets – I’ve had. I’m also thinking about the things I’ve learned so I won’t make as many mistakes in the future. I am so grateful to God I can have a peaceful happy life now – if I choose his serenity.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
