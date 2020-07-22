“A cheerful heart is good medicine… (Prov. 17:22, New Living Translation).
When my brother, Bill, and I go to Spring Creek, which is very cold water, we talk about getting an attitude adjustment. We look at each other and wonder who will be first to go completely under.
Yep, it just does something. The shock always makes us feel better, and we’re glad we did it.
According to Joyce Meyer, the only disability in life is a bad attitude. And do I fight it sometimes and, for some reason, especially when I first get up.
My morning devotions guide me to overcome my morning doldrums. Thinking on my grateful list always helps. I think of people I know in situations I don’t have. I am blessed.
Yes, times are difficult. We’re all dealing with the COVID crisis one way or another. I’m particularly sad at the current U.S. direction and lack of morals in my country. Some of us are dealing with age-related difficulties either personally or with family members. And my list could continue.
But all in all, life is good. To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, most people are about as happy as they choose to be.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
