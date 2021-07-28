“For our present troubles are small and won’t last very long. Yet they produce for us a glory that vastly outweighs them and will last forever! So we don’t look at the troubles we can see now; rather, we fix our gaze on things that cannot be seen. For the things we see now will soon be gone, but things we cannot see will last forever” (2 Corinthians 4:17-18, New Living Translation).
“This, too, shall pass…”
I never realized how much I bend over until I was told not to. Yikes.
Muscle strain, I was told by my doctor. I have never had pain like that in my lower back. Muscle relaxers, over-the-counter pain pills, heating pad, no lifting of 10 pounds or more, etc., were prescribed.
I avoid bending over, sometimes stooping instead. I only lifted over 10 pounds once—a package at the door.
I’m much better, but I'm still taking it easy. My walking these days proves that I have a problem. I am making a few lifestyle changes to avoid future problems. I have no idea how I strained these muscles.
We were occasionally picking up a man for church who uses a special walker. I would lift the heavy walker into my car. I can’t do that anymore now. I’m sorry for that.
I’ve been told to take care of myself, as I am now a caretaker for my husband. It’s time for me to be more careful in my activities.
I more appreciate, now, what I see older folks going through. Oops; at 74, I guess I’m now an “older folk.”
God is faithful. I’ve had many prayers from friends. I’m better. I’m on the mend. Church this week was refreshing, and I heard encouraging words to help me. I joined several of the “older folks” by sitting during praise and worship. But sitting or standing, I will worship the Lord!
Yep, this, too, shall indeed pass. Thank you Jesus.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
