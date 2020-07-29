“For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost” (Romans 14:17).
Christians, it’s time to smile. We should be the most joyful and peaceful people on the earth. We have Jesus to share and share we must in these times. We have heaven to hope for – a grand place. Today, I’m going to smile more. In a mask? Oh, I’ve got that covered: I’m going to wear a shield-type face covering. You can see me.
I’m learning that I don’t trust God nearly as much as I need to, so today’s message is for me, too. My relationship with the Lord is not the food I eat or the stuff I have or don’t have, but of righteousness (right standing in God) and joy and peace. My relationship with God is not contingent on local or world events. Today, I’m going to smile more.
Joy and peace go hand in hand. If we don’t have joy, we don’t have peace. And if we don’t have peace, we don’t have joy. We choose how we feel with our attitudes. We choose to smile. Today, I’m going to smile more.
Long ago, I learned – but lately have forgotten – that if I choose to change my attitude, my behavior will change. If I have a joyful, peaceful countenance and attitude, those around me are more likely to be joyful and peaceful, too. It’s contagious – just like being grumpy is contagious. Today, I’m going to smile more.
Today, I’m going to share God’s love, joy, and peace. I’m going to testify to people I meet today about the precious promises and future we have in God. And today, I’m going to smile more.
P.S. I have a few people I send prepublished columns for review. My sister, Betty (Smith) Drost, is one of them. With her permission, I give you her quote: “Like it. Remember I use to say if you are feeling sad then put a large smile on your face even if it is fake and eventually it tricks the endorphins in your brain to release, and the next thing you know you are happy.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
