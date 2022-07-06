BELIEVER'S ARENA 7-7-22: 'Buts' and excuses signs of work in progress

"Trust in the Lord completely, and do not rely on your own opinions. With all your heart, rely on him to guide you, and he will lead you in every decision you make. Become intimate with him in whatever you do, and he will lead you wherever you go. Don't think for a moment that you know it all, for wisdom comes when you adore him with undivided devotion and avoid everything that's wrong" (Proverbs 3:5-7, The Passion Translation).
"But…" "Buts" can get us into trouble, as will excuses.
Scripture above tells us to avoid everything that is wrong, but we will use excuses, our opinions, and our reasoning to do wrong.
"I know I shouldn't, 'but' a drink, or two, or five, will help me relax. I'm hungry - one, or two, or five, cookies won't hurt."
"I know the Bible says fornication/adultery is wrong, 'but' God knows I'm lonely."
"I know my credit card is maxed, but I really want that."
The above isn't my list, except for the overeating, but I do have a list of "buts" and excuses.
The only answers are contained in the above scripture. I must become more intimate with God. I must rely on God to lead and guide me.
Recently, God corrected me of a few things. One thing was an attitude I needed to change. One was a situation that started out innocently, but escalated into a situation. There was also a behavioral problem that the Lord told me I needed to change.
Yes, I am a work in progress, and all I know to do is to spend more time with God worshiping him, praying, and studying his Word. And to pray earnestly, "God change me, correct me, show me your ways, and have mercy on me."
I highly recommend meditating on Proverbs 3 in several translations.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.