Today, I was a little frustrated. My energy "done gone up and went." I had some ideas for columns, but they just didn't jell.
A friend has possibly (not likely) been exposed to COVID. We've had contact with him and are now awaiting his test results, three to five days, to see if we need a test. The health professionals told us if he tests negative, we're in the clear, but in the meantime to semi-self-quarantine. So we're relatively shut down again. I sure missed going to church Sunday.
While on my pity party, I began reviewing some old columns, and I saw one about Alice. She died a few years ago, but her life was an inspiration for us all. A car wreck had caused major injuries, but when I knew her, she was continually making progress in her limited abilities.
One day at church, Alice came forward for prayer. It was her desire to be able to walk with a cane rather than her walker. "Wow," I thought, how many of us would hate and or complain about having to use a cane!
Alice was always smiling. It took a little longer for her to speak, but we all stopped to listen. She had good things to say. She was an encourager full of wisdom. We all felt better in her presence.
Today is a good day for me to remember joyful, happy, little Alice. God forgive my murmurings (see Exodus 16). And, God, I thank you for people like Alice who put things into proper perspective for the rest of us.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.