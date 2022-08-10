BELIEVER'S ARENA 8-11-22: We'll do better if we obey God

I was reading old columns and ran across one published in 2009. Below is an edited version:
I was chatting by phone with my sister, Betty, the other day and we began discussing certain relatives whose lives are in a mess.
We both have helped where we could, but their lives still haven't changed much.
"Doesn't he realize if he drinks, he'll lose his job and be in a mess again?"
"Doesn't he, [another relative] realize when he blows his money, he may need it later?" she said.
I began saying, "They just don't think the way we do."
Again, she said about a third loved one, "We tried to tell him not to quit that job even though they were transferring him.
It took him forever to find another job, and he hates it."
"Betty, they just don't think the way we do," I said again.
We started laughing then as I kept saying, "They just don't think the way we do."
I finally said that was my quote of the day.
I then said, "If they thought the way we do they might not be at 100%, but they'd sure be better off than they are now."
Actually, we all would do better if we lived like the Bible teaches us to. We do reap what we sow. We do reap the consequences of sin as described by the Bible. I initially don't like some of the Bible's instructions, and I have to fight hard to follow some of them, but living by Bible principles works better than living by the world's principles.
Of the three relatives, the alcoholic did quit drinking, got right with God, and has since passed away. The spendthrift still doesn't manage money well but is doing a lot better than before.
The third is now retired and has a comfortable retirement income. All are Christians but they still "don't think the way we do."
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
