“Now you [collectively] are Christ’s body, and individually [you are] members of it [each with his own special purpose and function] (1 Corinthians 12:27, Amplified Bible).
Today I’m thinking about discipleship. Christians are always being “discipled” – learning more through Bible study, attending church, etc., and “discipling” – witnessing to and teaching others. It’s different for each of us.
My calling is more for the saved than the unsaved. My hope is to encourage others – and myself – to enter into a closer walk with God and to operate in our individual God-given talents, abilities, and spiritual gifts.
Recently, I was with someone who is a Christian but not in public ministry. She was telling me how she was having a conversation with a person who said he belonged to a non-Christian religion – I’m choosing not to state the exact one. She said to him: “Then I’m compelled to tell you, Jesus is Lord and there’s no true salvation except through him.”
I was amazed and told her she has an evangelistic calling. I probably would have just silently prayed for the guy and then prayed for laborers to cross his path. I might have given my testimony as to what God and Christ have done for me.
We cannot compare our witnessing with others. I possibly would have offended this guy if I had said what she did. She has a different personality than I do, and her words worked as seeds in this man’s life. In their conversation, there was no contention.
We are all so very different, and it’s wonderful to see God using each of us in unique, individual, ways. We are like a tapestry of different flowers, each with our different shapes, colors, fragrances, and texture.
I found out late on Monday Aug. 9 that I tested positive for COVID-19. Please pray husband Bob doesn’t get it. I have flu-like symptoms. It's not that bad, but I have a temperature. We have had vaccine.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.