“This is the first day of the rest of my life,” I’m thinking today. “What am I going to do with it?”
Let’s see…OK, I’ll set some goals and review goals I already have.
I was about to give up on some of my iris beds. The weeds and grass have overtaken several beds. However, even though it seems like an impossible task, I prayed and felt God wanted me to keep them up.
I have a little help, so we are at work. I’ve still quite a way to go, but progress is being made, and the bending and stooping are good stretching exercises.
Yikes, since Christmas and COVID, I’ve gained 15 pounds. Today starts cutbacks on bread and sugar. My goal is to lose 2 pounds a month. Oh, the first 5 will go quickly, but I know later plateaus will slow the process.
Other goals include more Bible reading, prayer, thanksgiving, and praying to be “good,” and, oh yes, I’m going to smile more, even when wearing a mask.
I’m also listing projects like going through and thinning out on-hand greeting cards, going through books, jewelry, and, oh dear, the shed, etc., and I’m planning on doing at least one project a week.
Wish me luck, uh, blessings…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
