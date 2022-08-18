BELIEVER'S ARENA 8-18-22: Positive friends help with the hard times

"Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 3:13-14).
Visiting husband Bob at the nursing home is sometimes a blessing and sometimes not. Much of his "head" now is living in the past - way in the past.
As with most marriages, there are good "past things" and bad "past things." When he's in the bad past, I get accused of some of my past conduct as if it were present times with a scowl and anger.
Bob brings up my pre-marriage and pre-Christian behavior. We've been married 48 years. I've been a Christian over 40 years. When he does this, it's tempting to retaliate, "Well, you…" But instead, I leave. The next day, Bob may be great, telling me how much he loves and appreciates me and how thankful he is for my help. On bad days, I dwell on the past, feeling ashamed and guilty and fighting depression. I feel sad because of the stage in life he's in.
I had a breakthrough with godly counsel. When he behaves badly, I must leave. The more I do this, the less I'll be hurt. On good days, I stay with him for a longer visit. I must think of the good times and let go of the bad things and times. I am totally forgiven by God. I must lay my anger at the feet of Jesus and forgive Bob for his actions - most of which he can't help at this time in his illness. I thank God I have positive friends I can rely on to pray for Bob and me, and help build me up when I'm down.
"Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things" (Philippians 4:8).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
