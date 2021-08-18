Believer's Arena 8-19-21: Prayer, precautions will get us through COVID

“Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth” (3 John 2).
“I’m the healed of the Lord…”
What’s it like to have COVID? No. Fun.
I’m over the worst of it. I’m sure it’s the Delta. No temp today or yesterday. However, husband Bob is now having symptoms, sore throat, diarrhea, and sleeping lots. I will have to monitor him because of his other issues.
I personally know five people who have recently tested positive, four others who haven’t had the test but most likely have it, and one other who’s recently gotten over it. About half of these people have had the vaccine, as have Bob and I.
So, the Delta is among us. But so is God and prayer. Many have prayed and reached out – not in person – to us, for which we are grateful. We have a food source and have done well. I have been able to maintain all necessary chores and caregiving. My symptoms included headache, sore throat, achiness, low-grade temp, fatigue – slept a lot – running or stopped-up nose. And I generally felt like crud for several days. Unfortunately, there was no way I could isolate from Bob.
If you have symptoms, get tested and stay away from people. Delta is highly contagious. You may have a light case that acts like allergies or a summer cold, but if you have it, you could infect others, some of whom may end up hospitalized—or worse.
I know there are some who have knowingly been exposed, or who have symptoms but who haven’t gotten tested so they can stay at work. That’s sad for all the people who have gotten COVID because of their selfishness.
God is faithful and he will see us through as we trust in him and use common sense. He wants the best for us.
Bob is not having any more symptoms and is feeling OK. Thank you, God!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
