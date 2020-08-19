So…the police came by just after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Husband Bob, still up with hearing aids out, took a note to call “this” number.
Awakened from sound sleep, I did so. Miraculously, the helicopter pilot, John, who took my brother, Bob Smith (now called Rudy Bob to avoid family confusion), from Kenwood, Oklahoma, to Fayetteville, Arkansas, knew my family. He had known my brother since he [John] was a child. John knew who needed to be contacted.
“Self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” the report read. We have since learned he was angry at a guy, made a statement and pulled the trigger to scare the guy, not knowing there was a bullet in the chamber.
Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2020, we picked Rudy Bob up. I won’t tell of the GPS not working and the hour-long wandering about in Fayetteville looking for the hospital with everyone giving us wrong directions. Finally, with me crying like a baby, a nurse graciously guided me in over the phone.
You’ll be hearing about our many miracles in future columns. At this point, Rudy Bob is much better than expected and in good spirits. Major miracle, he is alive! The report is loss of vision in his right eye which is daily re-wrapped by a nurse. I’m soon to learn to do this. Reconstructive surgery of some type will be scheduled soon.
Another miracle. I had just “fixed up” a one-bedroom apartment on our property for guests. It is fully furnished, with dishes, TV with satellite service, etc. This is now Rudy Bob’s forever home.
Other miracles: There are local people who know Rudy Bob who have contacted him. Even our neighbor, Margie Chase Dowling, is a childhood friend.
Rudy Bob is receiving family support from other siblings, Betty and Bill, husband Bob and me, and many, many prayers from my church family, and many others.
Yep, to be continued.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
