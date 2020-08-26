“If the bullet had been 1/2-inch either way, I wouldn’t be here.” My brother Rudy Bob shared that with me yesterday.
It’s been two weeks now since Rudy Bob (Robert R. Smith) suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Angry at another man (I’ll call Hudson), he put the gun to his head and shot. He didn’t know the gun was loaded. Hudson had done my brother wrong for many years. Bob just wanted to scare him.
God is so faithful as we watch his daily miracles. Rudy Bob’s mind is just fine. After the shot and medical assistance (ambulance to helicopter to hospital, etc.), he never lost consciousness. The wound is healing well – no infection. I’ve learned how to daily cleanse and rewrap the wound. OK, that is a miracle from a very non-nurse individual.
Family and friends are now learning the extent of Rudy Bob’s deplorable living conditions way in the country, and his dire financial situation exacerbated by Hudson. We are rallying around Rudy Bob to help him get back on his feet.
Husband Bob and I had an upstairs fully furnished, company-ready, move-in ready, one-bedroom apartment with a great deck for Rudy Bob to move in to. He loves it. It is now his forever home.
Sister Betty bought new tires for Rudy Bob’s vehicle. It’ll be awhile before he drives, but his vehicle that had two flats will now be ready for him. Brother Bill and former Rudy Bob’s foster child, John Hulbert (who just happened to be the helicopter pilot who took Rudy Bob to the hospital), hauled Rudy Bob’s possessions from his trailer and put them in a local storage.
It has been the busiest two weeks I have had in many years. A few weeks ago, I commented to God I was bored. I’ll never say that to God again.
I am so grateful for God’s miracles for my brother. He now has hope for a better life, despite what has happened to him.
Of course, more later…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
