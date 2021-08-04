“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you" (Matthew 6:33).
In 2010, I was in a church service, and I felt the Lord speaking to my spirit. Below is what God said which I spoke to the congregation:
“My children, and you are my children, begin thinking of yourselves as my children. I am your perfect parent. You can think of me as male or female–it doesn’t matter for I am both. Actually, I’m a spirit.
“I am with you at all times whether you know it or not. Seek me and I will guide you into all truth. I will guide your daily life. Don’t seek me, and you are on your own. It is, always has been, always will be, your choice.”
This is still true today in 2021 as it was then, or whatever year it is.
God does not take away our free will. He is always there to help us if we’ll accept his help. Unlike our earthly parents, God is always available, and he has all the answers we need to live a successful life. Our only responsibility is to make the decision to follow him and allow him access to our lives. Choose God – choose life – choose not God – choose death. That’s pretty simple.
Incidentally, today, August 5, 2021, is our wedding anniversary. Bob and I have been married for 47 years. Wow!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
