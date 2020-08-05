“Work hard and cheerfully at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people. Remember that the Lord will give you an inheritance as your reward, and the Master you are serving is Christ” (Colossians 3:23-24, New Living Translation).
God wants us to have an enthusiastic attitude about everything we do. Definitely, we sometimes have to “fake it till we make it,” but that’s exactly what we’re supposed to do. We are not to go by our feelings – emotions, but by the Word of God. As we “act as if” on the outside, we will allow a new attitude to move to the inside.
I’ve dealt a lot about having good attitudes lately, probably because I need to hear it so much myself. We have many excuses these days to have a bad attitude, but that’s just not pleasing to God. He wants us to trust him and make the best of our circumstances.
I’ve known people who were very unhappy about their jobs and-or bosses – many times for good reasons. Usually, their situations don’t change until there is a change in their attitudes. There are stories about people who chose to be the best employees they could be, in spite of their jobs, bosses, or seeming lack of appreciation. Most were later promoted, some even replacing their “bad” bosses.
The more we practice being happy and positive, the more we will be happy and positive. Try this: When a negative thought comes, write down five positive things, and be determined to think about these positive things the next time a negative thought comes. It is work, but it works.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
