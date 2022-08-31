BELIEVER'S ARENA 9-1-22: Hosting African Missions duo is like bringing in royalty

In anticipation of hosting my South African guests arriving next Monday on Sept. 5, I cried as I re-read many of the columns I wrote in 2017 after my missionary trip to African Missions.
Hosted by Judy and Gary Gilmore, leaders of the administrative team of African Missions, I mostly ministered in churches in and around Pretoria, South Africa. The people were gracious, wonderful, and welcoming. I loved everything about the trip and had hoped to visit again. So when Judy contacted me to see if I could host Ron and Rina Kinnear this month, I, of course, said, "Yes." I then panicked a little.
"It's like hosting royalty," I told a friend. Ron is the Founder of African Missions, which was influenced by John G. Lake who lived in South Africa for five years.
Ron Kinnear is a well-known missionary in Africa. He personally has led over 200,000 people to salvation through the personal evangelism network of leaders he has trained to evangelize. They have trained pastors and leaders all over Africa and other countries to do the same. They have spoken in multiple conferences and have hosted crusades all over the world and know and have known, personally, some of our most well-known evangelists from the U.S. and elsewhere, such as Reinhard Bonnke.
While in South Africa, Ron and Rina took an afternoon off their busy schedule to take me and my hosts out to eat and to give me a tour of Pretoria. They are gregarious and compassionate people. They have a passion for missions and are extremely God centered individuals.
A flier I have of their ministry is chock full of accomplishments of African Missions. It's amazing the people they have reached and continue to reach. Judy assures me they will be comfortable in my "lived in look but comfortable" home. Fortunately, Judy will be here too.
Ron and Rina will be speaking at Love Light Christian Center, 312 N. Maple St., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. They will be with me for a week and would welcome other opportunities now or in the future. For information, call me at 918-207-9500.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
